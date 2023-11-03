“Talking Round North Cyprus” The Israel-Gaza One

November 3, 2023

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

Roger is in England and Sara is in Jersey at the time of recording. They discuss the new Ercan airport and the view of the Israel-Gaza conflict from TRNC perspective (among other things). Enjoy!

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “The Israel-Gaza OnePodcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

It’s easy to subscribe – just click wherever you get your podcasts from – so you never miss an episode.  And if you’ve got a story to tell, then you can find us on Facebook, Twitter or drop us an email on  trnc.podcast@gmail.com.

