First Lady Sibel Tatar signs “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration”

First Lady Sibel Tatar has signed the “Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration” that has been developed by the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye and UN Secretary-General António Guterres last year.

First Lady Tatar, who attended the “World Cities Day” event held this year under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye in İstanbul, signed the declaration in the presence of Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye.



The declaration, which had first been signed by President Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres as part of the “Zero Waste Project”, has been endorsed by the spouses of near to 30 heads of state across the world.

Mrs. Tatar, who is spearheading different social responsibility schemes including “Zero Waste” projects in the TRNC, paid tribute to the “remarkable accomplishments of the Republic of Türkiye for starting this landmark project that has evolved to becoming a global movement for a zero-waste planet”.

World Cities Day, which is held every October 31 each year in a different city under the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), was this year held under the theme “Financing sustainable urban future for all”. The aim is to promote global interest in global urbanisation and enhance cooperation among different countries in meeting opportunities and challenges of urbanisation and contribute to sustainable urban development around the world.

The signing event was attended by First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Queen of Malaysia Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Executive Director of UN-Habitat Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki, President of the Union of Municipalities Yücel Yılmaz, the Mayor of Üsküdar Hilmi Türkmen, ministers from different countries, Zero Waste Advisory Board members and many guests.

First Lady Erdoğan, who made an address about the “zero waste project” that has been signed by thousands of people from 59 different countries, noted that March 30 was declared International Zero Waste Day and that preparations are continuing to declare 2024 as the year of zero waste. She stated that she will also launch a global fund for the zero waste global project.

Following the speeches, First Lady Sibel Tatar, who signed the declaration, took part in the “family photo” with First Lady Emine Erdoğan, UN-Habitat officials, spouses of visiting Heads of States, and members of the Zero Waste Advisory Board.

The first official meeting of the Zero Waste Advisory Board was held on 1st November 2023.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

Like this: Like Loading...