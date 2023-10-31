Girne Canteen Staff Receive Hygiene Training

Girne Municipality organised a hygiene training session for employees working in school canteens and kitchens.

The hygiene training was attended by all regional schools operating within the borders of the Girne Region. The training was coordinated by the Health Branch and participants were informed about technical precautions to be taken, basic personal hygiene, food hygiene, possible risks and dangers in the floor production and preparation stages.

Girne Municipality Deputy Director and Food Engineer, Naile Soyel, emphasised the importance of applying the hygiene information given to all canteen and kitchen staff in order to protect the health and safety of school children. At the end of the training, participation certificates were presented to all participants.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Like this: Like Loading...