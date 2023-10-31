October 31, 2023

Hygiene training was given to Girne canteen employees

Girne Municipality organised a hygiene training session for employees working in school canteens and kitchens.

The hygiene training was attended by all regional schools operating within the borders of the Girne Region.   The training was coordinated by the Health Branch and participants were informed about technical precautions to be taken, basic personal hygiene, food hygiene, possible risks and dangers in the floor production and preparation stages.

Girne Municipality Deputy Director and Food Engineer, Naile Soyel, emphasised the importance of applying the hygiene information given to all canteen and kitchen staff in order to protect the health and safety of school children. At the end of the training, participation certificates were presented to all participants.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC Health Minister Dinçyürek in İstanbul

October 24, 2023

Invitation to join the TRNC CESV/112 volunteers group

October 22, 2023

You may have missed

Girne Canteen Staff Receive Hygiene Training

October 31, 2023

EMEK’S “TRUSTY LEFT FOOT’ WINS IT FOR ESENTEPE

October 29, 2023

CyprusScene is moving upward again sharing your news and reviews

October 27, 2023

TRNC Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu receives visiting military attachés

October 26, 2023

Martyr Lieutenant Caner Gönyeli Search and Rescue Exercise 2023 was carried out

October 26, 2023

The TRNC attended the Antalya Tourism Fair 2023

October 26, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: