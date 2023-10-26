October 27, 2023

Naval phase of the Martyr Lieutenant Caner Gönyeli Search and Rescue Exercise 2023 carried out

The Naval phase of the Martyr Lieutenant Caner Gönyeli Search and Rescue Exercise 2023 was carried out yesterday 25th October 2023 in the Turkish Search and Rescue Region off the coast of Gazimağusa in the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of Turkish and Turkish Cypriot military and civilian elements.   Thirteen military attachés from Kosovo, Djibouti, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Libya and Pakistan also participated in the exercise as observers. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

