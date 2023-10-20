October 20, 2023

The new name of Hirondel roundabout is 'Rauf Raif Denktaş Square'

The name of the square, which has long been known as the Hirondel and Lefkoşa  Roundabout, was named ‘Rauf Raif Denktaş Square’ with the decision taken at the Girne Municipal Council meeting held yesterday 19th October 2023.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, it was stated that upon the acceptance of the new name of this square, which has been recorded anonymously for a long time, the necessary official procedures will be initiated, and it was also noted that this change will be recorded in the address records and maps with official letters to be sent to the relevant departments as soon as possible.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

