President Tatar met with President Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Within the framework of his Baku contacts, President Ersin Tatar met with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev at the Zuğulba Presidential Palace.

In his press statement following the meeting, President Tatar said “Our historic visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan is significant in the history of the TRNC”.

Stating that “this is a historic day”, President Tatar said the purpose of the official visit to Azerbaijan is to take part in many important meetings with numerous officials of the country, and to participate in the “TRNC Cultural and Promotion Days” activities. The President added: “We are in Baku with a delegation of 200 people that includes a number of officials and representatives of different sectors in TRNC so as to introduce and promote our country as well as to deepen our relations with Azerbaijan, and we have discussed many projects across different fields. The Turkish Cypriot People and the People of Azerbaijan are children of the same nation. We are an inseparable part of the great Turkish nation.”

Underlining that the TRNC was accepted as an observer member to the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) last November (2022), President Tatar said that “this historic development came to fruition due to the efforts and support of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev.

Adding that during his meeting with President Aliyev, he also discussed and evaluated the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, President Tatar said “I explained our new policy and vision that is fully supported by Türkiye, for a realistic and sustainable settlement to the Cyprus issue. We explained the struggle of the Turkish Cypriot People, who have been on the island for centuries”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

