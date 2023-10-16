Why was the MADMAX concert cancelled in the TRNC?

Readers mail….

Roland Eyerich…

Normally I would not want to make a statement but because I feel like I am in a deep hole I would like to explain what happened to cause the concert to be cancelled. The MadMax band are really good friends and they coming from different parts of Germany up to Hannover Airport to start their Flights to TRNC so I’m terribly sorry that we cancelled this important event with a heavy heart because it’s a heartfelt project which I want to bring with the support from Alper Cengiz and the Girne Belediyesi to TRNC.

I donated in Germany with the fundraising project ” Flight tickets for MadMax” who were going to do the “Rock Aid Concert for Earthquake victims” and the money for the flights.

Due to the illness of their singer, the band found a replacement singer and then the band sat for almost 5 hours at the airport in Hannover and worked on rebooking until 15:00 pm on Friday 13th October and Alper and I thought alternative flights would work out.

After many attempts with Turkish Airlines, the band was told “it’s finished” there were no more suitable flights and they closed their ticket desk and I am so sorry for this. We are just now working and planning towards holding this important event next year and I thank you for your understanding and hope you will give us big support for the next one.

Like this: Like Loading...