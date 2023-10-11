President Ersin Tatar attended the inauguration of an Atatürk Photograph Exhibition

President Ersin Tatar has participated in the inauguration of the Contemporary Atatürk Photographs Exhibition featuring the collection of writer Hanri Benazus — organised to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

President Tatar, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the outdoor exhibition that is being held near Karaf House behind the ancient harbour of Girne, commended Mr Benazus for his collection of photographs of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk – the founder of the Republic of Türkiye. “This is the first time such an exhibition has been organised in the TRNC which is being held to commemorate the centinary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye,” President Tatar said.

President Tatar explained that Mr Benazus, who had met Atatürk when he was seven years old on October 9th, 1937 in Aydın, developed a passion for Atatürk, and began to collect photographs on him since the age of 17.

President Tatar said he was “honoured to meet Mr Benazus, who is known to be Türkiye’s largest photograph collector on Atatürk and an investigative writer”.

Mr Benazus spoke about the life of Atatürk, his own passion on him and his photographic collection, as well as the pivotal role Atatürk played in leading the Turkish War of Independence and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923.

President Tatar concluded his visit with a tour of the exhibition with Mr Benazus.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

