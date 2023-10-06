October 6, 2023

Here is the latest “Talking Round North Cyprus podcast from Sara Palmer and Roger Bara.

Jemma Neely visited the TRNC on holiday and stayed for 12 years. She lived in quite rough conditions and spent all her time looking after stray animals, particularly dogs. She’s leaving N Cyprus and reflects on her time..

Click the right-hand arrow above to hear the “The Mad Horsewoman OnePodcast

Each fortnight, you can hear the latest news and views about North Cyprus, together with an exclusive interview with someone who has an affiliation with the place. Included in the episodes already published have been restaurateurs, estate agents, reporters, doctors, and even a pig farmer from Nicosia!

