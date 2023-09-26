The 2nd Girne Gastro Show was a great success

‘Gastro Show Cyprus Wine and Vineyard Products Tasting Event’ which took place with intense participation within the scope of ‘Girne Arkın Group Fest 23’, the event took place on Friday, September 22nd and included ‘Opening Ceremony’, ‘Opening Speeches’, ‘Gastro Show Satntlar and Stories Ceremony’, ‘Sekch and Maniler’, ‘Pipe Recital and Turkish Greek Songs’, ‘Asst. Assoc. Dr. ‘Deniz Sever’s Piano Recital’ and ‘Art Workshops Accompanied by Music and Hot Wine Sale’.

The event took place at Girne Ramadan Cemil Square between 17:00 and 23:00 pm and it witnessed very enjoyable moments with tastings of Cyprus grapes, wine, Zivania and tasty local delicacies.

It was a night full of Cypriot culture

During the event, which included approximately 25 stands, visitors had the chance to taste local wine and Zivania, which are indispensable for Cyprus, while tasting Cypriot foods.

In addition to the tastings, visitors had the opportunity to listen to stories specific to Cyprus in the ‘Sekç and Maniler’ section and witnessed a night that smelled of Cypriot culture. On the night when certificates of participation and appreciation were given during the event, ‘Asst. Assoc. Dr. Deniz Sever continued with a Piano Recital.

The last event of the night was an art workshop accompanied by music and mulled wine sales.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

