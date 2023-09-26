‘Santana by Latin Power Tribute Band’ got excited on stage

‘Santana by Latin Power Tribute Band’, took to the stage at Girne Amphitheater as part of ‘Girne Arkın group Fest 23’, and thrilled the audience with their music.

Performing the songs of the world-famous Latin American Santana, the group created a Latin breeze with the hit Santana songs. Approximately one thousand five hundred people attended the concert, and while all the songs were sung in unison from time to time, the audience could not sit still during almost the entire concert.

At one point of the ‘Santana by Latin Power Tribute Band’ concert, which was a ‘Wine Fest’ special event, the band invited the audience onto the stage and they had a lively night together.

Source (Turkish); Girne Municipality

