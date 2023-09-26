September 26, 2023

‘Santana by Latin Power Tribute Band’,  took to the stage at Girne  Amphitheater  as part of ‘Girne Arkın group Fest 23’, and thrilled the audience with their music.

Performing the songs of the world-famous Latin American Santana, the group created a Latin breeze with the hit Santana songs. Approximately one thousand five hundred people attended the concert, and while all the songs were sung in unison from time to time, the audience could not sit still during almost the entire concert.

At one point of the ‘Santana by Latin Power Tribute Band’ concert, which was a ‘Wine Fest’ special event, the band invited the audience onto the stage and they had a lively night together.

Source  (Turkish); Girne Municipality

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

The 2nd Girne Gastro Show was a great success

September 26, 2023

AFTER THAT CITY…. Maraş and its Ghosts

September 26, 2023

You may have missed

The 2nd Girne Gastro Show was a great success

September 26, 2023

‘Santana by Latin Power Tribute Band’ got excited on stage

September 26, 2023

AFTER THAT CITY…. Maraş and its Ghosts

September 26, 2023

Points Shared In The TRNC Season’s Opening Match

September 26, 2023

Mustafa Lakadamyalı statement at Economic Cooperation Organisation

September 26, 2023

FM Ertuğruloğlu statement to Foreign Ministers of the OTS Council

September 26, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: