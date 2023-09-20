TRNC FM Ertuğruloğlu pleased with President Erdoğan’s call

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “The call of President Erdoğan pleases Turkish Cypriot people”.

TRNC Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu stated that the Turkish Cypriot people were pleased with the President of Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s speech at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he called upon the international community to recognize the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In his written statement, Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated the historic call he made at the UN General Assembly last year and emphasised once again in front of the international community that the new vision based on two sovereign equal states on the Cyprus issue was progressing with determination.

“President Erdoğan’s call at the 78th United Nations General Assembly meeting to the international community to recognize the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, establish diplomatic, political and economic ties, and urged the UN peacekeeping force on the island to act impartially, has greatly pleased the Turkish Cypriots,” the Foreign Minister said.

“I have full confidence that the goal of recognizing the TRNC will advance us on the path of the Century of Türkiye. The vision and mission of a strong Republic of Türkiye and a strong TRNC will shape the future in the right and healthy manner,” he added.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

