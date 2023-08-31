Even Stevens Again For Esentepe In An Entertaining Match

By Richard Beale….

Another friendly match, another 1-1 draw but this time this was a very enjoyable entertaining match that could have gone either way.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK 1 MORMENEŞKE GBSK 1

Wednesday, August 30: Friendly Match: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Both teams are League 1 rivals and at the end of the forthcoming new season, I expect both clubs to finish in the top 6. Though this was only a friendly match, it was very competitive at times it felt like a genuine League 1 match, both teams wanted to win this match.

Mormeneşke had the better of the first half and Esentepe were the better team in the second half, creating some decent chances that they should have taken.

Esentepe goalkeeper Osman was badly at fault for the Mormeneşke goal but also kept his team in the match making a couple of fine saves to make up for his error.

Esentepe continued looking at signing a central stopper having previously given trials to two players from Turkey they now turned their attention to a TRNC footballer OĞUZ GÖKTAŞ 26, who played last season for Maraş. Oğuz had a steady match whether it was enough to earn him another match remains to be seen.

Mormeneşke parading two of their new signings JUSTICE and YASIN KURT sprayed and passed the ball around confidently in the opening 20 minutes looked a well-drilled side, Esentepe looked disjointed starting off with a 3-4-3 formation then switching later on in the match to a more conventional 4-3-3 system.

Salih Karal had a good match working hard in midfield before being switched to full back. Semih Arslan had his best match of the preseason, he scored a goal and worked hard, and was more certain of his role in the team. ALI AVCISOYU was I thought Esentepe’s best player linking up well in attack and working hard, he looks like a very useful loan signing.

Esentepe missed some good chances in the second half and could have snatched it with the last kick of the match when Emek put Ege Can through on goal only for the forward’s effort to go just past the left-hand post.

GOALS:

51 mins: Deniz did well to keep control of the ball despite a heavy challenge finding Ali Avcısoyu on the left who sent over a perfect cross where it was flicked home by SEMIH ARSLAN. 1-0

64 mins: A long through ball caught Esentepe’s defence on the hop, it looked certain that goalkeeper Osman would easily win the race with ERTAN to clear the ball but he made a complete hash of it, missing the ball allowing the simple task for the visiting teams forward to score. 1-1

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osman (gk) ; Mehmet Ada (Iİyas 59), Oğuz (Okan 73), Nersin (Devran 46), Emek : Tuğra, Salih ; Semih (Dinçer 80), ALI AVCISOYU (Ege Can 58) ; Melih (Hüseyin 71), Deniz (Gökdeniz 82).

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook page

Like this: Like Loading...