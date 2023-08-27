EVEN STEVENS AT ESENTEPE

By Richard Beale….

These League 1 rivals fought out a relatively tame draw, though the visitors will probably be the happier of the two teams.

Result: ESENTEPE KKSK 1 OZANKÖY SK 1

Saturday, August 26: Friendly Match: Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Esentepe was missing 4 key players Deniz (injured), Emek (rested), Emre, and Nersin (work commitments) which probably resulted in them being not at their best. Esentepe shaded the first half and Ozanköy who had two great chances in the last 5 minutes were the better team in the second half.

I am led to believe that this was Ozanköy’s first friendly match (Esentepe now 5 friendlies) and they looked sharp with Esentepe being a little sluggish.

With both teams making numerous changes during the match and a few injuries the game didn’t flow.

There were some positives from this match the return from injury for striker MELİH NİŞANCI , he was Esentepe’s best players, worked hard, showed some clever touches, and scored a cracking goal direct from a free kick.

16-year-old defender MEHMET ADA ARIKAN played the whole 90 minutes at right back, gained valuable experience, and had a good match.

Esentepe gave a trial match to centre defender MESUT AĞGÜL 27 years old from Turkey. He looked very steady, unflustered worth having another look at him.

GOALS:

12 mins: Esentepe goalkeeper Ulaş and defender Devran got themselves both into a tangle leaving the ball for each other, allowing BERDAN AKMEŞE to nip in and steal the ball and score. The unfortunate Ulaş, Esentepe Under 21 goalkeeper was injured in the collision and was unable to continue.

43 mins: Esentepe was awarded a free kick in a dangerous position just outside the box, centrally. Up stepped MELİH NİŞANCI to smash the ball past the wall and the goalkeeper.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Ulaş (gk) (Osman 13, Ahmet 65) ; Mehmet Ada, Mesut, Devran (Mahmut 46, Okan 73), Okan (Atakan 60) ; Ilyas (Gökdeniz 60), Tuğra (Salih 46), Hüseyin (Semih 46) ; MELİH, Ege Can (Şahin 50).

