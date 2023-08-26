LATE GOAL WINS IT FOR YENİBOĞAZİÇİ

By Richard Beale….

Though this was only a friendly match never the less it was disappointing for Esentepe to lose to a 85th goal to deny them a draw they deserved.

Result : YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 1 (friendly match).

Wednesday August 16 ; Yeniboğaziçi Osman Ergün Mehmet Stadium.

It’s always nice to visit Yeniboğaziçi firstly having a splendid pre-match meal and a cold beer at one of our favourite Restaurants AYTOTORO MEZE. Secondly, meet up again with an old friend ex Esentepe Coach KILIÇ ALİ KAHRAMAN who is now in charge of Yeniboğaziçi and won promotion for them last season into the Super League. We wish him and his team good luck as he is and always will be a favourite with Esentepe supporters.

Esentepe was handicapped for this match having a lack of striking power with Melih and Semih both injured and Deniz Kibar and new signing Ali Avcısoyu not available so forward options were limited.

Esentepe team lineup included a possible new signing defender YUNUS EMRE YILMAZ from Turkey who is expected to put pen to paper in the next few days.

Esentepe nearly took the lead in the 3rd minute following a good break down the right and cross from Hüseyin (Raul) which was headed just wide of the left-hand post by Şahin.

Yeniboğaziçi’s attack featured their two recent African signings Odafe Emmanuel and Umar and also included the League 1 leading goal scorer last season Turgut Kaçar which is a potentially lethal looking forward line.

Esentepe came under increasing pressure and had to be thankful to goalkeeper Osman Erdoğan who pulled off a string of fine saves and his defence made some last-ditch tackles and clearances to deny the home team.

Esentepe created another chance when following a free kick the ball went to Emre Mutlu whose shot in the 28th minute brought a good save from the Yeniboğaziçi goalkeeper Remzi.

The score could have been 5-2 in the opening 30 minutes.

Eventually, the deadlock was broken in the 35th minute when Emre was caught in possession and the ball was quickly threaded through to UMAR the striker from Malawi beating Osman with a low drive.

As with previous friendly matches, both teams made changes during the break.

Replacement goalkeeper for Esentepe, Ahmet was soon in action brilliantly diving to his left to push an Emmanuel downward header over the bar in the 48th minute.

Esentepe Coach Davut continued to give players from the Under 21 team experience bringing on Dinçer Karal (16), Gökdeniz Kol (20), Mehmet Beyazbayram (17) and Mehmet Ada Arıkan (16).

I love seeing this having watched these players in the Youth teams over the last few seasons, I keep saying it the future is bright for Esentepe we continue to bring players into the first-team environment, all these players are from the Esentepe area, we don’t need any big money transfers.

And so it was I don’t know these youngsters gave energy to the team, the hot weather, Yeniboğaziçi though still dangerous in attack but were looking vulnerable at the back.

In the 58th minute Esentepe broke up an attack and quickly transferred the ball upfield where 16-year old DINÇER KARAL found himself in acres of space, unmarked, he beat an opponent and then cooly beat goalkeeper Remzi with a low shot – a goal any experienced player would have been proud of.

It looked like Esentepe would come away with a deserved point but in the 85th minute, Emmanuel beat his marker on the left before sending in a low cross that was slotted home by RAMADAN to give victory to the Super League team.

Disappointment for Esentepe, who put in a good team performance.

ESENTEPE TEAM : Osman (gk) (Ahmet 46) ; Mahmut , Devran, Yunus Emre (Nersin 46), Emek : Salih (Dinçer 46), Tuğra (Mehmet Ada 60), Huseyin (Mehmet Beyazbayram 60) ; Emre : Ege Can, Şahin (Gökdeniz 46).

