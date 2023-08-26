Girne Blitz on Illegal Construction

Girne Municipality has begun to identify and enforce penalties for illegal developments within its borders.

In Girne, a business on Karaoğlanoğlu Street built an unauthorized extension. The matter was taken to court by the municipality, and after the court ruling, the demolition of the extension was carried out in accordance with the law.

Representatives of the Land Department noted that citizens also have a great responsibility in preventing illegal construction. They stated that illegal construction should not be allowed in the name of the future of the city and that necessary complaints should be made in such cases.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality