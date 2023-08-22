TRNC FM condemns the USA lifting arms embargoes on the RoC

Press Statement by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the extension of the decision to lift the arms embargo imposed by the United States of America on the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus

“The arms sales restrictions imposed by the United States of America (US) on the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) since 1987 were partially lifted in 2020 and completely lifted in 2022.

Recently, with the statement of the US Department of State dated 18 August 2023, it was announced that the decision to lift the defense trade restrictions was extended by one year, for the fiscal year 2024, effective 1 October 2023.

It is not possible to accept the stance of the US Administration to support the armament of the Greek Cypriot side which, despite all our efforts, continues to gain momentum at the expense of tipping the delicate balances on the island. At a time when the Greek Cypriot side has increased its military cooperation with many countries, this move has once again led us to question the sincerity of the US Administration regarding the importance it attaches to the stability on the island and in the region.

In addition, it is worrying that on 17 August 2023, the USS Ramage, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer of the US Sixth Fleet, made a “regularly-scheduled port visit” to the Limassol port of the GCA.

The continuation of the so-called “port visits” of US military vessels is worrying in terms of maintaining calm and stability on the island and entails an encouragement of the GCA’s military provocations in the region.

We once again invite the USA to refrain from supporting the increasingly provocative steps in the field of defense under the guise of “partnership and cooperation” with the Greek Cypriot side and to consider the delicate balances on the island and in the region.

In the face of these developments, we reiterate that we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the Turkish Cypriot people, together with Motherland Türkiye.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

