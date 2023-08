35th Samsung Boğaziçi Intercontinental Swimming Race was won by Doğukan Ulaç from TRNC

The 35th Samsung Boğaziçi Intercontinental Swimming Race organised by the Turkish National Olympic Committee was held in İstanbul.

Turkish Cypriot swimmer Doğukan Ulaç came first in the men’s general category of the race with a timing of 41 minutes and 22 seconds.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

