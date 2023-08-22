Begüm Tekakpınar from TRNC came first in Kyrgyzstan music competition

August 22, 2023

Begüm Tekakpınar from TRNC comes in first in the music competition in Kyrgyzstan

Begüm Tekakpınar, who represented the TRNC at the 3rd Meykin International Music Competition in Kyrgyzstan, came in first.

Begüm Tekakpınar from the TRNC and Ruslan Asankan Ulu from Kyrgyzstan won the first prize as a result of the scoring made by the international jury.

Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev said: “I congratulate all the artists who won prizes at the Meykin Asia International Music Competition. I am honoured to award the first prize to Begüm Tekakpınar from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

Talented young singers aged 18-35 from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Turkey, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia participated in the festival.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office 

