Save the Day – Neuter and Spay – Update 22nd August 2023

Reader’s Mail from Laurence Floyd

Hi everyone

We are pleased to announce that the following companies have agreed to sponsor the Neuter and Spay event at the Colony Garden on September 27th (please see all info below)

Driftwood Bar & Restaurant

North Cove Estate Agents

Oxy’s Taxis

Enamor Global Investment Consulting

In addition, we have received a number of donations from individuals who wish to remain anonymous, including £200 from a pal of mine in the UK.

Tickets will be available from the Tulips shop in Alsancak and Best Seller in Karakum from 1st September. We have 300 ticket reservations to date, and strangely enough, currently 80% plus of these are from the West side of Girne, which is unusual to say the least!

Come on Karakum to Talitsu…

Best regards

Laurence

Previous posts as under:

******

Hi everyone,

Further to Delia’s email, I can confirm more detail pertaining to the Neuter and Spay event to be held at the Colony Garden on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

You can reserve tables and tickets for this event as you would for a standard Supper Club event.

Tickets will be available from Tulips shop in Alsancak, and Best Seller in Karakum from 1st September.

Tickets are priced at £30, and include a main course, plus Proscecco, wine, and beer from 7 pm to 11 pm.

The start time is 7 pm, with the finish scheduled for 11.30 pm. However, as we are featuring 4 artists, we will do our best to adhere to these times.

The dress code is smart casual.

Looking forward to seeing many of you on the night, having fun whilst helping the people who tirelessly run the neutering and spay programs achieve their objectives.

Best regards

Laurence

******

The Supper Club are proud to announce a very important date for your diaries: Wednesday 27th September at the Colony Garden.

This event has been designed to support the unsung selfless heroes who, for the local community, carry out neutering programs tirelessly, day in and day out in the TRNC. The aim of this event is to accelerate the existing community neutering efforts. All monies raised on the night will be distributed among several designated vets from Talitsu to Karsiyaka and used for all neutering and medical expenses. Just remember one dog, one cat, and their offspring could potentially be responsible for hundreds of puppies and kittens!

The night will feature some of the best local talent TRNC have to offer, including Rachel Saunby, James Smile, and Sharron Holmes. These amazing artists have offered their services free for this event. Tickets are £30 per person to include a one-course chicken dinner including prosecco, wine, and beer all night; spirits can also be purchased. The event starts at 7 pm and finishes at 11 pm.

A significant percentage of the ticket money, plus from a money tree on the night, will be donated to this worthy cause. We are hoping to get the sound and light sponsored. So, if any businesses would like to come forward to be our main sponsor or donate money on our roll of honour, please get in touch with me, Laurence Floyd, or Delia Rushbrook as below.

Floydlaurence@googlemail.com

Deliarushbrooke@hotmail.com

Ticket outlets are to be announced as above.

Like this: Like Loading...