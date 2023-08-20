The UNIFCYP mission in Cyprus has failed and they should now leave!

By Chris Elliott….

UNIFCYP came to Cyprus in 1964 to keep the peace between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot people and have consistently shown they want the 2 communities to reunite despite the fact that successive Greek Cypriots governments (so called RoC) have rejected all UN peace plans and added to this the Recognition of the so-called RoC and rejection of the TRNC by the new kid on the block, the EU, and you have a recipe for an ongoing failure of reunification plans.

Now in the past few days, we have seen the UNIFCYP forces trying to stop the TRNC from building a short road to the mixed community village of Pile and using medieval hand-to-hand fighting methods to maintain their control which is a total failure of their peace mandate and they should now leave the island in total disgrace.

The reaction of Turkish Cypriots people has been one of horror at the unjust and systematic bias of the UN forces towards the Turkish Cypriots and they have shared the following message worldwide to make their case known to those who expect the UN to act in fairness to both parties they are tasked to help and protect.

“We as Turkish Cypriots Exist condemn the actions of the UN against Turkish Cypriots in Pile.

Each UN peacekeeping and special political mission has a Conduct and Discipline Team, they handle issues of misconduct by UN personnel in these missions.

Please copy the below text & send it to the form in the link here:

https://conduct.unmissions.org/contact

The text to copy and paste:

We express deep concern over the interference of UN personnel in the construction of a road by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a project undertaken within its own territory for reasons clearly articulated by our Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The principal intent behind this development is to create adequate living & travel conditions for the residents of Pile.

It is regrettable to witness acts of aggression by UN staff towards Turkish Cypriot police officers who were merely fulfilling their duties.

It is noteworthy that similar infrastructure developments initiated by the Greek side, connecting Pile to the south, went unobstructed by the UN indicating clear favouritism for the Greek administration against our people and our right to existence and basic human rights as advocated under the UN charter.

This inconsistency reflects a discernible clear bias in the UN’s operations in Cyprus.

We urge a fair and unbiased approach from an organization that pledges to maintain peace and harmony.

We as Turkish Cypriots advocate for a revaluation of the UN’s presence in Cyprus.”

Read the previous statement by the TRNC Foreign Ministry regarding the Pile road building project.

Like this: Like Loading...