Tatar: Muratağa, Sandallar and Atlılar Massacres are war crimes of the 20th century

President Ersin Tatar issued a message on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of the second phase of the 1974 Turkish Peace Operation and the anniversary of the Muratağa, Sandallar, and Atlılar Massacres.

In his message, Tatar expressed his great sorrow for the innocent civilians, including women and children who were brutally murdered by the fascist EOKA terrorist organization on the anniversary of the Muratağa, Sandallar, and Atlılar Massacres, which, he said, were one of the greatest war crimes of the 20th century.

Tatar pointed out that these massacres unequivocally demonstrated to the world the non-negotiable presence of Türkiye, guaranteeing the security and safety of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

