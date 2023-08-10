President Tatar message of condolence for Ambassador János Hóvári

President Tatar issues a message of condolence on the passing of Ambassador János Hóvári, Head of the Organisation of Turkic States Representation Office in Hungary

The statement of President Tatar reads as follows:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the untimely passing of Mr. János Hóvári, Ambassador and Head of the Hungary Representation Office of the Organisation of Turkic States of which the TRNC is also an observer member.

On behalf of myself and the Turkish Cypriot People, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the Organisation of Turkic States for the demise of Mr. Hóvári, who throughout his life provided outstanding services in the field of Turcology and strived towards strengthening relations between Turkic States and Hungary in many areas.

May he rest in eternal peace and may Almighty Allah give his family and loved ones patience to cope with this sad loss.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...