August 10, 2023

President Tatar issues a message of condolence on the passing of Ambassador János Hóvári, Head of the Organisation of Turkic States Representation Office in Hungary

The statement of President Tatar reads as follows:

“It is with great sadness that I have learned of the untimely passing of Mr. János Hóvári, Ambassador and Head of the Hungary Representation Office of the Organisation of Turkic States of which the TRNC is also an observer member.

On behalf of myself and the Turkish Cypriot People, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the Organisation of Turkic States for the demise of Mr. Hóvári, who throughout his life provided outstanding services in the field of Turcology and strived towards strengthening relations between Turkic States and Hungary in many areas.

May he rest in eternal peace and may Almighty Allah give his family and loved ones patience to cope with this sad loss.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Asking again Why does the UK not recognise the TRNC?

August 9, 2023

Çavuşoğlu at the Economic Cooperation Organization Education Institute

August 7, 2023

You may have missed

Big Music Quiz on 7th August at the Spice Garden Bahçeli

August 10, 2023

FIRST FRIENDLY MATCH, FIRST WIN

August 10, 2023

Visiting Erenkoy on 8th August 2023 for an archery competition

August 10, 2023

President Tatar message of condolence for Ambassador János Hóvári

August 10, 2023

Asking again Why does the UK not recognise the TRNC?

August 9, 2023

Çavuşoğlu at the Economic Cooperation Organization Education Institute

August 7, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: