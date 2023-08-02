Trevors Tips – August 2023

By Trevor Hughes….

Minimum Wage

The new minimum wage has been announced. It is now 15,075 TL, Net per month which is a 28% increase. Hold onto your hats because there will be a torrent of price increases. From food to petrol, to residence, electricity, in fact, everything you buy.

The minimum wage has been increased twice since January this year totalling over 100%. Surely this is commercial suicide. I really do feel sorry for businessmen and women trying to run their businesses.

A Knight in Shining Armour

One day last week I had a call from one of our customers reporting a vehicle breakdown at the Wednesday Market. At that time, my own car was being repaired and all our customer courtesy vehicles were out on loan, so no transport!

Another customer who was in our office at the time said he would take me to the area where the none functioning car was parked (in the middle of the Girne Wednesday Market). We set out and located the car. Our Knight in shining armour got his jump leads out and in an instant, the broken-down car was re-started.

I asked him if I could recompense him for his time and trouble, which he declined saying, that I have put myself out for him on many occasions in the past and he was only too pleased to return the favour. That is how our customers return our excellent service showing genuine gratitude.

Excessive Heat

We are currently experiencing record temperatures with thermometers showing heat in the high 30s and approaching the blistering 40s.

We are advised to keep out of the sun, wear a high-factor sun lotion, drink lots and lots of water, reduce the level of alcohol consumed, and refrain from undertaking fitness exercises in the noon sun.

Don’t forget your pets, they suffer from these high temperatures, as well. Remember their paws get burnt walking on these very hot surfaces.

Garages have been instructed to make their customer Invoices/estimates out for Mechanical Work, in Euro’s.

The Government is instructing garages undertaking vehicle/mechanical work to make out their estimates in euro’s.

This is because some mechanical parts can take some time to acquire and will erode some if not all the profit they make. Before paying for any work undertaken, check and make sure you are not being ripped off.

This should not apply to any body work undertaken, as consumables and paint are available at short notice and can be quickly sourced.

Travel Insurance.

We are currently in discussion with an English company offering travel insurance with a difference.

Their products are worldwide and even recognise Northern Cyprus, as a potential open market.

Their insurance policies cover all the needs of the client, and included in the cover, are people up to the age of 79 years age.

Please watch this space for further development!

The Dangers of Fire

Fire is always a dangerous hazard here. All too often, fires start when the grass areas are tinder dry and when people discard their glass bottles, throw away their cigarette ends, do not tidy up when they have finished their barbecues, poor maintenance from Kib-Tek, resulting in electricity cables sparking and setting alight grass verges.

Please be extra vigilant and always report anything suspicious to the fire authorities on 199.

UK Postage Stamps

With effect from 31/07/2023, the UK postage stamps showing the late Queen Elizabeth will not be valid. You must now buy postage stamps with King Charles III on it.

Residency Fees

With effect of 01/08/2023, the residency fees for both Health and Permit fee payments have officially been increased by 33% as a reflection of the minimum wage increase announced in July.

Regards

Trevor Hughes

If you wish to ask me a question please send your message below.

Like this: Like Loading...