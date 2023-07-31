Tatar: “It is not right to create a perception that it paves the way for negotiations”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that his visit to the Anthropological Laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) with the Leader of Greek Cypriot Administration Nikos Christodoulidis was a purely humanitarian issue and that it was not right to create a perception that it paved the way for negotiations.

President Tatar made an evaluation regarding the continuation of the negotiations and said that they have no intention of continuing the negotiations as left in Crans Montana.



The President noted that there is no change in the Turkish Cypriots’ political situation and added that if the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots are confirmed, a negotiation process can resume.



President Ersin Tatar attended the BRT live broadcast and answered questions regarding his joint visit to the Anthropological Laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulidis.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

