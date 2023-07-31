July 31, 2023

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that his visit to the Anthropological Laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) with the Leader of Greek Cypriot Administration Nikos Christodoulidis was a purely humanitarian issue and that it was not right to create a perception that it paved the way for negotiations.

President Tatar made an evaluation regarding the continuation of the negotiations and said that they have no intention of continuing the negotiations as left in Crans Montana.    The President noted that there is no change in the Turkish Cypriots’ political situation and added that if the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriots are confirmed, a negotiation process can resume.  President Ersin Tatar attended the BRT live broadcast and answered questions regarding his joint visit to the Anthropological Laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulidis. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

July 31, 2023
Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

July 29, 2023

You may have missed

Tatar: “It is not right to create a perception that it paves the way for negotiations”

Tatar: “It is not right to create a perception that it paves the way for negotiations”

July 31, 2023
The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

The two Cyprus leaders call for “sharing information with the CMP”

July 31, 2023
Winds of Rotary Concert at the Girne Amphitheatre

Winds of Rotary Concert at the Girne Amphitheatre

July 31, 2023
FIRST BLOOD TO KOZANKÖY

FIRST BLOOD TO KOZANKÖY

July 31, 2023
Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

Cyprus leaders visit the CMP anthropological laboratory together

July 29, 2023
Save the Day – Neuter and Spay – Update 28th July

Save the Day – Neuter and Spay – Update 28th July

July 28, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: