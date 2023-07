Prime Minister Ünal Üstel has traveled to Ankara to sign a protocol concerning connecting the electricity grids of the two countries through an undersea interconnector electricity cable to the island.

The international protocol to be signed between Türkiye and TRNC will be signed by Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz at 14.00 today (18/07/2023).

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

