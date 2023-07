A meeting on “Combating Irregular Migration” was held yesterday 17th July 2023 at the Concorde Tower Hotel in Lefkoşa.



Following the meeting, TRNC Minister of Interior Ziya Öztürkler and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Yasin Ekrem Serim announced that a migration centre would be established in the TRNC to combat irregular migration.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

