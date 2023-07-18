President Erdoğan to visit the TRNC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the TRNC to commemorate Peace and Freedom Day on the 20th of July.



Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the TRNC from July 17th to 20th.



During his visit to the TRNC, Erdoğan will attend official ceremonies, hold discussions with President Ersin Tatar on bilateral relations and the latest developments on the Cyprus issue, and inaugurate the new terminal building and runway at Ercan Airport.



Source: TRNC Public Information Office

