July 18, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the TRNC to commemorate Peace and Freedom Day on the 20th of July.
 
Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the TRNC from July 17th to 20th.

During his visit to the TRNC, Erdoğan will attend official ceremonies, hold discussions with President Ersin Tatar on bilateral relations and the latest developments on the Cyprus issue, and inaugurate the new terminal building and runway at Ercan Airport.
 
Source: TRNC Public Information Office

2 thoughts on "President Erdoğan to visit the TRNC

  1. Probably the most popular Politician of the Day and much more.

    Would like to Shake Hands, but more like the Turkish Style of Lifting the Right Hand towards the Heart.

    He is the one who can do the Co Federation if the two States Solution is declined by the RocC and the other’s.

    Eyvallah.

    1. Well said Olcay,

      Going for a Co Federation of Two States will push aside 50 + years of rejection and intimidation by the so called RoC

