Müftüzade: The excavation of the Atlılar Mass Grave should start soon

Turkish Cypriot member of the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) Hakkı Müftüzade requested that the excavation of the Atlılar Mass Grave, which was decided by the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) to be carried out in May, should start without further delay.



Müftüzade said that following the decision taken after the evaluation of all the factors taken into consideration by the CMC regarding the excavations, the work was postponed with a notification made by the Greek Cypriot Member two days before the start of the excavation.



Pointing out that this situation has led to the reaction of the families who have been waiting for nearly 50 years to bury their missing relatives, Müftüzade reminded that TRNC President Ersin Tatar drew attention to this postponement, which was clearly not based on any legitimate grounds, and called for the implementation of the decision taken by the CMP.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

