Turkish Cypriot People will not bow to impositions

Statement by the Presidency of the TRNC on the UN Security Council

Following the briefing of the UN Security Council by Colin Stewart, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, on the two reports of the UN Secretary-General on his mission of good offices and UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), the TRNC Presidency has issued a statement in reaction to the Security Council Press Statement dated July 12, 2023.

The TRNC Presidential Statement reads as follows:

“Following the briefing of the UN Security Council by Colin Stewart, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, on the two reports of the UN Secretary-General on his mission of good offices and UNFICYP, the Security Council issued a press statement dated July 12, 2023, which would paradoxically serve to perpetuate the status-quo it has itself considered to be unacceptable.

The reference of the Security Council to an exhausted settlement model to which the Turkish Cypriot People, whose consent is a prerequisite for a mutually agreed settlement between the Sides, have withdrawn their approval after years of inconclusive negotiations, is in fact obstructing a fair, lasting and sustainable settlement on the Island. We regret the Security Council’s insistence to this end.

Negotiations on the federal basis have repeatedly failed due to the unchanging hegemonic mentality of the Greek Cypriot Side, which has proven that this settlement model does not conform to the realities in Cyprus.

The insistence on the unsuccessful and exhausted basis will not lead to peace and stability in Cyprus and the region, however, it will serve to the continuation of the status quo. Furthermore, the emphasis of the Security Council on the exhausted basis for a settlement will in fact consolidate the comfort zone of the Greek Cypriot Side and further their intransigence.

The aim of the Turkish Cypriot People, who continue to suffer under unjust isolation and restrictions, is to reach a positive outcome this time, and not to engage in negotiations for the sake of negotiations on the basis of the old model. It is not possible to expect a different result by insisting on the continuation of the same failed basis.

The key to making this time different – as called upon by the Secretary-General in his relevant reports, is for our inherent rights, namely our sovereign equality and equal international status to be reaffirmed, in light of the fact that there are in essence two separate Peoples and two separate States on the Island.

If the UN Security Council is sincere in contributing towards a comprehensive and just settlement and working for a different outcome, it should respect our sovereign will and formulate resolutions within this framework. The Turkish Cypriot People will not bow to these impositions, as it has not done so to date.

Source: PRESIDENCY OF THE TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

