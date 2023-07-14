TRNC Presidency evaluates UN Security Council’s statement

The Presidency made an assessment regarding the statement issued by the UN Security Council on Cyprus.

In the statement issued by the Presidency, it was noted “If the UN Security Council really wants to contribute to a comprehensive and fair settlement, it should respect our sovereign will and make decisions within this framework.

The press statement by the UN Security Council following the meeting in which Colin Stewart, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Cyprus, presented the Secretary-General’s two reports on the Good Offices Mission and the Peacekeeping Force activities, unfortunately, contradictorily serves the continuation of the status quo, which the Security Council has described as unacceptable.

The Security Council’s continued reference to the exhausted settlement model, from which the Turkish Cypriot people withdrew their support after years of fruitless negotiations, whose consent is essential for a mutually acceptable compromise, prevents a just, lasting and sustainable solution on the island. The insistence of the Security Council is very disappointing”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

Like this: Like Loading...