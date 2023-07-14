July 14, 2023

The Presidency made an assessment regarding the statement issued by the UN Security Council on Cyprus.

In the statement issued by the Presidency, it was noted “If the UN Security Council really wants to contribute to a comprehensive and fair settlement, it should respect our sovereign will and make decisions within this framework.The press statement by the UN Security Council following the meeting in which Colin Stewart, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Cyprus, presented the Secretary-General’s two reports on the Good Offices Mission and the Peacekeeping Force activities, unfortunately, contradictorily serves the continuation of the status quo, which the Security Council has described as unacceptable.

The Security Council’s continued reference to the exhausted settlement model, from which the Turkish Cypriot people withdrew their support after years of fruitless negotiations, whose consent is essential for a mutually acceptable compromise, prevents a just, lasting and sustainable solution on the island. The insistence of the Security Council is very disappointing”.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

1 thought on “TRNC Presidency evaluates UN Security Council’s statement

  1. Under this scenario we have to offer an Alternative that does not require any International Approval.

    A CON FEDERAL AGREEMENT WILL SOLVE ALL OUR PROBLEMS and Gain Us Indirect Recognition by Shearing the International Identity of Türkiye.

    It is Just An Agreement Between Türkiye And the None Existing Turkish Republic of Cyprus. We Loose Nothing because We Don’t Have Any, Instead a Brand New Relationship With Our only Supporter On This Earth.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Türkiye reacts to UN Security Council’s statement on Cyprus

Türkiye reacts to UN Security Council’s statement on Cyprus

July 14, 2023
UN Security Council supports Greek Cypriots claim for control of Cyprus

UN Security Council supports Greek Cypriots claim for control of Cyprus

July 14, 2023 2

You may have missed

TRNC Presidency evaluates UN Security Council’s statement

TRNC Presidency evaluates UN Security Council’s statement

July 14, 2023
The Book ‘Artists Who Make Games’ Published By ARUCAD Publications.

The Book ‘Artists Who Make Games’ Published By ARUCAD Publications.

July 14, 2023
Türkiye reacts to UN Security Council’s statement on Cyprus

Türkiye reacts to UN Security Council’s statement on Cyprus

July 14, 2023
12th International Cartoon Competition Jury Members Complete Work

12th International Cartoon Competition Jury Members Complete Work

July 14, 2023
UN Security Council supports Greek Cypriots claim for control of Cyprus

UN Security Council supports Greek Cypriots claim for control of Cyprus

July 14, 2023 2
HUMAN, SPACE AND BEYOND

HUMAN, SPACE AND BEYOND

July 13, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: