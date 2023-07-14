The Book ‘Artists Who Make Games’ Published By ARUCAD Publications.

The book ‘Artists Who Make Games,’ written by Prof. Dr. Hasan Erkek, a faculty member of the Acting Department at Arkin Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD), in the genre of biography-memoir-criticism, has been released by ARUCAD Publications. The book examines the lives and works of nine esteemed science and art professionals who have contributed significantly to Turkish theatre, elevating it to a respectable position. This new book , ‘Artists Who Make Games’, is the third publication of ARUCAD Publications.

The book examines in detail the artistic and scientific works of the nine distinguished science and art professionals who have made significant contributions to Turkish theatre including Prof. Dr. Metin And, Prof. Dr. Sevda Şener, Prof. Dr. Özdemir Nutku, Prof. Dr. Cevat Çapan, Genco Erkal, Prof. Dr. Ayşegül Yüksel, and Prof. Dr. Nurhan Karadağ. Author, Hasan Erkek, sheds light on their lives and memories, offering insights into theatre history. The book, characterized by a critical perspective which builds bridges from tradition to the future.

‘Artists Who Make Games,’ which shares the experiences of these nine science and art professionals who are researchers, theorists, writers, dramaturges, translators, directors, actors, and critics, serves as a guiding light for professionals and amateurs in the field of theatre, especially young individuals. It also provides inspiration for those involved in different art disciplines.

Who is Prof. Dr. Hasan Erkek?

Prof. Dr. Hasan Erkek’s career began when he won the TRT Radio Theatre Grand Prize with his radio play titled ‘Bedel’ while he was a third-year university student. Since then, he has authored a total of 43 dramatic works, including eight adult stage plays, four youth stage plays, eight children’s stage plays, seven film screenplays, and 16 radio plays, published in 15 countries (Turkey, France, Germany, Russia, China, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Albania, Cameroon, Iran, Spain, and Croatia). He has authored 30 artistic and scientific books. He has published 22 books abroad. He has presented papers at more than 30 festivals and symposiums in various countries and served as a jury member at national and international festivals. He has received over 20 national and international awards for his works. In the years 2014-2015 and 2016-2017, he served as a visiting faculty member at the Theatre Department of Paris 8 University in France. Prof. Dr. Hasan Erkek, who has held positions such as the Head of the Performing Arts Department at Anadolu University State Conservatory, the Chairman of OYÇED (Playwrights and Translators) Board of Directors, and the Dean of ARUCAD Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, currently serves as a faculty member in the Acting Department at ARUCAD.

Source (Turkish): Arkin Creative Arts and Design University

