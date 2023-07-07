KADS and Poppy Players Presentation at Acmenya Coffee Shop

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

These days without my late partner Margaret Sheard helping me, I am increasingly struggling to process and share widely lots of news and reviews being sent to me at CyprusScene and I would just love time away from the desk to be on hand to witness some of the great events taking place in our communities like the following.

Readers mail….

“Hi Chris

Please see attached photo of the presentation by KADS of the sum of 6000 TL to Jeremy Muncer of the Freedom Neutering Campaign raised as part of the recent joint production with Poppy Players of ‘Wedding Expectations’.

This took place at Acmenya Coffee Shop, Alsancak this morning Thursday 6th July.

Regards and thank you for sharing

Stephen Everett

Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society”

PS If there any creative people out there who would like to help me set up ready for publishing, this type of article which when published goes worldwide from Northern Cyprus through social media pages, please email me on kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

Like this: Like Loading...