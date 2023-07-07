July 7, 2023

KADS donation to Jeremy Muncer of the Freedom Neutering Campaign

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

These days without my late partner Margaret Sheard helping me, I am increasingly struggling to process and share widely lots of news and reviews being sent to me at CyprusScene and I would just love time away from the desk to be on hand to witness some of the great events taking place in our communities like the following.

Readers mail….

“Hi Chris

Please see attached photo of the presentation by KADS of the sum of 6000 TL to Jeremy Muncer of the Freedom Neutering Campaign raised as part of the recent joint production with Poppy Players of ‘Wedding Expectations’.

This took place at Acmenya Coffee Shop,  Alsancak this morning Thursday 6th July.

Regards and thank you for sharing

Stephen Everett 

Kyrenia Amateur Dramatic Society”

 

PS If there any creative people out there who would like to help me set up ready for publishing, this type of article which when published goes worldwide from Northern Cyprus through social media pages, please email me on kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by Buying a Coffee which will help with our production costs. Thank you 
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrismycypZ
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Please help Hope 4 Pets help the cats who need help

Please help Hope 4 Pets help the cats who need help

July 4, 2023
Cyprus “Virtual Lions Club” donations made in 2022-23

Cyprus “Virtual Lions Club” donations made in 2022-23

July 4, 2023

You may have missed

How do we finally get Recognition for the TRNC?

How do we finally get Recognition for the TRNC?

July 7, 2023
KADS and Poppy Players Presentation at Acmenya Coffee Shop

KADS and Poppy Players Presentation at Acmenya Coffee Shop

July 7, 2023
TRNC FM slams the PACE President for ignoring the TRNC

TRNC FM slams the PACE President for ignoring the TRNC

July 6, 2023
Big Music Quiz on 3rd July at the Spice Garden Bahçeli

Big Music Quiz on 3rd July at the Spice Garden Bahçeli

July 6, 2023
Take-off For The New Ercan Airport

Take-off For The New Ercan Airport

July 6, 2023
MAYHEM Rocked again at the Moonshine Restaurant

MAYHEM Rocked again at the Moonshine Restaurant

July 6, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: