Big Music Quiz on 3rd July at the Spice Garden Bahçeli

Readers mail….

From Susie L Ford … Quiz mistress….

It was a super banging night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Spice Gardens, restaurant Bahçeli on Monday 3rd July 2023 with quizzers old and new joining us for a great night.

The rounds consisted of, TV, 1970s, James Bond films, Places, Films, and the Big 20.

The results were:

1st Lloyds Team

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd Who Let The Dogs Out

4th Shebells

5th Him And Her also received the Lemon as 6 th place left early

6th In It Not To Win It

Thank you to Khalid and his super Spice Garden team for their yummy foods and service which was excellent.

Thank you to all our quizzers for joining us and we will be back with another Big Music Quiz, on Monday 7th August so please be sure to book your table with us.

Susie Q Xxx

Please visit my Facebook page to see more event pictures

2nd Dunne N Dusted 3rd Who let the Dogs out 4th Shebells 5th and 6th for Him and Her

Like this: Like Loading...