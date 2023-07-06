Big Music Quiz on 3rd July at the Spice Garden Bahçeli

July 6, 2023

Readers mail….
From Susie L Ford … Quiz mistress….

It was a super banging night for Susie’s Big Music Quiz at the Spice Gardens, restaurant Bahçeli on Monday 3rd July 2023 with quizzers old and new joining us for a great night.

The rounds consisted of, TV, 1970s, James Bond films, Places, Films, and the Big 20.

The results were:

  • 1st          Lloyds Team
  • 2nd         Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd          Who Let The Dogs Out
  • 4th          Shebells
  • 5th          Him And Her also received the Lemon as 6th place left early
  • 6th          In It Not To Win It 

Thank you to Khalid and his super Spice Garden team for their yummy foods and service which was excellent.

Thank you to all our quizzers for joining us and we will be back with another Big Music Quiz, on Monday 7th August so please be sure to book your table with us. 

Susie Q Xxx

Please visit my Facebook page to see more event pictures

