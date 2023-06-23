Yoga Event Held At Kervansaray Public Beach

June 24, 2023

World Yoga Day, celebrated globally in all countries, took place in Girne.

Led by Jivamukti Yoga Instructor Naile Soyel, the event organized by Girne Municipality was held at Kervansaray Public Beach and approximately 100 people attended both local and international. Taking place between 18:30 and 19:30, the event was organized under the theme of “Celebrating the Healing Light of Yoga” to promote a healthy lifestyle, a positive outlook on life, and reconnecting with oneself.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

 

