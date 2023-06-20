President Tatar evaluates establishment of a French military base

“The violation of Cyprus’ establishment, alliance, and guarantee agreements also puts the sovereign British bases on the island into question,” said Tatar.

President Ersin Tatar said that France setting up a military base in the Greek Cypriot administration and the US arming the south Cyprus are both clear violations of Cyprus’ founding agreements.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Ersin Tatar said that the Greek Cypriot administration expressed its commitment to the three “establishment, alliance and guarantees” agreements signed by Cyprus, Türkiye, the UK, and Greece in 1960 when the “Republic of Cyprus” was established in order to provide international legitimacy.

Stating that neither France nor any other state can establish a base or send weapons to the island without the approval of Türkiye, the UK, and Greece, Tatar said: “France’s establishment of a base in the Greek Cypriot administration and the US arming it constitutes clear and unambiguous violations of Cyprus’ founding agreements.”

He added: “The Greek Cypriot administration still claims that they are the ‘Republic of Cyprus’ and argues that their founding agreements are valid. Thus, on the legitimate ground of this agreement, it is impossible for France to come to the south and establish a base. From a legal point of view, France should not come and establish a naval base in the Greek Cypriot administration.”

Tatar said that the defense and arms agreements that the US and France separately signed with the Greek Cypriot administration and the Greek Cypriots’ admission to the EU in 2004 all violated the 1960 founding agreements.

Saying that it is illicit for the two countries to establish a naval base in Larnaca without the approval of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriot people, Tatar stressed that he believes that the Greek Cypriot administration and France will act more carefully on this issue.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

