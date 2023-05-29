Girne Children’s Festival on June 3

Girne Municipality is holding a ‘Children’s Festival’ on Saturday, June 3rd. The free event will be held in Girne Peace Park and fun activities have been organised for children. The Girne Municipality Social Affairs Directorate announced that the event will be held between 14:00 and 21:00.

The activities will include food and beverage stands, inflatable playgrounds, the Şehit Hasan Cafer Primary School Folklore show, the Illusionist Enver Ateş show, Karaoğlanoğlu Primary School Children’s Choir, 23 Nisan Primary School band show, Howitzer Show (puppet show – juggling show) and a fireworks show.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

