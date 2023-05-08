SUPER ESENTEPE ON THE SUPER LEAGUE ROAD

By Richard Beale…

Esentepe can do no more, they did what they had to do, win their last League match, which they did very impressively and await the result of the Düzkaya – Yeniboğaziçi match.

Results: ESENTEPE KKSK. 6 MORMENEŞKE GBSK. 0

Saturday May 6, 2023: AKSA League 1 : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather : Thunder, lightning, rain.

Esentepe may have played their last match of the season, let’s hope so but in the meantime the Champagne must remain on ice until Monday evening. Shame that a potential grand finale was spoilt by the terrible weather. Torrential rain, thunder and lightning all around, a waterlogged pitch, threaten to wash out Esentepe’s match. Thankfully the rain eased off a little and though areas of the outfield were covered in puddles, Referee Evren Karademir deemed the pitch to be playable. Not so the vital match at Çatalköy between Düzkaya and Yeniboğaziçi which was a victim of the appalling weather so Esentepe are waiting to know if they go up automatically or to try to achieve that goal through the Play Offs.

A bumper crowd would have been expected but the weather and some event in the UK put paid to that. Many spectators parked their cars round the perimeter and stayed in them and when Esentepe scored they would beep their horns.

The match was a lottery in the earlier stages, with the ball getting stuck in the puddles of water, defenders unsure of their footing and short passing nigh on impossible.

Full marks to both teams for playing in these conditions, especially Mormeneşke, safe in mid table, nothing to play for, they competed well in the first half and might had scored a couple of goals themselves if it wasn’t for the conditions.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

1 min: Esentepe had the ball in the net but goal ruled out for offside. Mormeneşke goalkeeper Hasan overstepped outside his area, bang on the goal area, central, Emek free kick beat the diving Hasan, hit the right hand post, rebounding to Salih who crossed too Semih to put in, but he was offside.

7 mins: An early lead is what Esentepe wanted an in came from an Emek corner from the left where it was met at the far post by MELİH NİSANCI to head home 1-0.

MELİH (far post) about to head Esentepe first goal. EGE CAN (not in photo) scores Esentepe second goal.

22 mins: Another Emek corner from the left was met by EGE CAN AÇIKPORTALI who beat Hasan with a low shot. 2-0.

Mormeneşke came close of two occasions within 5 minutes, reminding Esentepe the game wasn’t won yet.

25 mins: Esentepe goalkeeper Osman was unable to hold onto the slippery ball but great defending by Devran heading away Ertan’s shot, prevented the visitors pulling a goal back.

27 mins: With the ball getting stuck in puddles and defenders unable to tackle properly Ertan had another chance but shot straight at Osman.

39 mins: A very clever ball by Melih put EGE CAN AÇIKPORTAL in on the left and he went on unmarked to beat Hasan. 3-0.

45 mins: Esentepe young midfielder Salih Karal almost scored his first senior goal, curling an effort just pass the left hand post.

HALF -TIME SCORE: 3-0.

Mormeneşke Coach during the break made 3 replacements to try and get his team back into the match and Ahmet Can came close hitting a shot past Osman’s right hand post.

The rain had almost ceased, the pitch was easier thanks to good drainage but it was still slippery conditions for the players.

Mormeneşke on the hour mark, probably thought the match was lost as Esentepe with the “bit between their teeth”, kept going in search of more goals.

65 mins: Emek was again the provider another left wing corner headed home by defender DEVRAN GÜNEŞ, the ball getting stuck in a puddle and going through goalkeeper Hasan’s legs. 4-0

75 mins: A long goal kick from Osman saw MELİH NİŞANCI looking offside fasten on to the ball and finish with aplomb. 5-0

MELİH about to score his second goal 5-0 And to complete his hat trick 6-0

76 mins: MELİH NİSANCI completed his hat trick being put through on the right before hammering his shot past Hasan. 6-0

Esentepe Coach Davut with possible thoughts of injuries in the wet conditions and the possible play offs took the opportunity of giving most of the replacement bench a run out.

FULL-TIME SCORE: 6-0

SUMMING UP: The team were prepared mentally and physically despite the bad conditions they knew what their target was and achieved this with a fantastic TEAM EFFORT, 17 matches unbeaten what a run. I must mention goalkeeper Osman still relatively inexperienced , he didn’t have a lot to do but his handling with a wet ball was immaculate.

Hopefully neighbours Düzkaya who must win for “play off points” can beat Yeniboğaziçi on Monday and we can take that Champagne off the ice and celebrate.

NB: DÜZKAYA KOSK v YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK (kick off 4-30) ; Çatalköy Nıhat Bağcıer Stadium (behind the old Temp Supermarket, or by the LODGE bar and Resturant.

THIS WILL BE A CRACKING MATCH.

ESENTEPE MAN OF THE MATCH **********THE WHOLE TEAM !

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osman (gk) ; Mustafa (Nersin 70),Okan, Devran, Emek (C) ; Mahmut : Şalih(İlyas 70),Tuğra (Hüseyin 71), Melih (Dursun Ali 71), Ege Can (Emre 63).

Esentepe replacements not used : Ulaş, Can (gk), Şahin, Gökdeniz, Mehmet Ada.

MORMENEŞKE TEAM: Hasan (gk) ; Abbas, Tugay, Erdoğ, Mehmetali (Mustafa Menekseli 71) Gökay (c), Aykut, (Mustafa Oğur 46). Ahmet Canı ( Sami 59), Burak Aziz Topel 46), Ertan, (Rıdvan 46), Erhan.

Yellow cards: Mustafa, Nersin (Esentepe). Ridvan (Mormeneşke)

Referee: Evren Karademir – excellent match making allowances for the bad conditions

To see more pictures please visit my Facebook page

