BRS News: UK LOBBYING CAMPAIGN PHASE 2

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 7th May 2023.

Please note this campaign is open to ‘All UK citizens’ even if they are not registered to vote in the UK, their letters/emails will go automatically to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and they can participate as detailed below..

LOBBY CAMPAIGN

The initial phase of our lobbying campaign (to end the isolation and discrimination towards all those who reside in the TRNC) is coming to an end and shortly we will be entering the 2nd phase of our initiatives. A presentation will be given at the forthcoming AGM of the progress made during Phase 1 and provide details on Phase 2.

In the meantime, for those members who are yet to send their letters to either their MP or the Foreign Office, it’s not too late, simply click here or watch the video for more information.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Like this: Like Loading...