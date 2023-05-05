May 5, 2023

TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

The Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was admitted as an observer member of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).  The Secretary-General of TURKPA and the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Mustafa Şentop announced that TRNC was unanimously admitted as an observer member of TURKPA in the 12th General Assembly of TURKPA held in Ankara.  The Speaker of the TRNC Assembly Zorlu Töre emphasized that the TRNC Assembly’s gaining observer parliament status in TURKPA with the strong will of the TURKPA 12th General Assembly is extremely important for the TRNC.  Stating that they have succeeded and will succeed in overcoming the destructive consequences of the unjust political and economic embargoes imposed on the TRNC and its people with the endless support of the Republic of Türkiye in every field, Töre stated that they will continue to defend the just cause of the Turkish Cypriot people on all platforms today as they did yesterday. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

