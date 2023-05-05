Berova and Candan attend the Second 2023 meetings of PACE

May 5, 2023

Candan and Berova attend the Second Ordinary General Assembly meetings of PACE 2023

The delegation of the TRNC Assembly consisting of National Unity Party (UBP) Deputy Özdemir Berova and Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Deputy Armağan Candan attended the Second Ordinary General Assembly meetings of PACE 2023. 

According to the statement of the TRNC Assembly, the earthquake occurred in Türkiye on 6 February, the election of judges of the ECHR and the Russia-Ukraine conflicts were the issues mainly discussed in the PACE General Assembly held in Strasbourg between 24-27 April.  During the discussion of the report, entitled “Political strategies for preventing, preparing and dealing with the consequences of natural disasters”, which was also about the earthquake in Türkiye and was chaired by Belgian MP Simon Moutquin, Deputies Berova and Candan also brought up the citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake and the Champion Angels volleyball team to the agenda. 

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

May 5, 2023
Girne Mayor’s letter to Girne citizens

Girne Mayor’s letter to Girne citizens

May 4, 2023

You may have missed

18th Silk Cocoon Day organisors visited local primary schools

18th Silk Cocoon Day organisors visited local primary schools

May 5, 2023
Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

Cyprus Turkish Airlines BOEING 720 – Welcome to Cyprus!

May 5, 2023
TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

TRNC admitted to TURKPA as an observer member

May 5, 2023
Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

Nothing is going to hurt you…. says Hüseyin Özinal

May 5, 2023
Berova and Candan attend the Second 2023 meetings of PACE

Berova and Candan attend the Second 2023 meetings of PACE

May 5, 2023
Girne Mayor’s letter to Girne citizens

Girne Mayor’s letter to Girne citizens

May 4, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: