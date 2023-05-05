Berova and Candan attend the Second 2023 meetings of PACE

The delegation of the TRNC Assembly consisting of National Unity Party (UBP) Deputy Özdemir Berova and Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Deputy Armağan Candan attended the Second Ordinary General Assembly meetings of PACE 2023.

According to the statement of the TRNC Assembly, the earthquake occurred in Türkiye on 6 February, the election of judges of the ECHR and the Russia-Ukraine conflicts were the issues mainly discussed in the PACE General Assembly held in Strasbourg between 24-27 April.



During the discussion of the report, entitled “Political strategies for preventing, preparing and dealing with the consequences of natural disasters”, which was also about the earthquake in Türkiye and was chaired by Belgian MP Simon Moutquin, Deputies Berova and Candan also brought up the citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake and the Champion Angels volleyball team to the agenda.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

