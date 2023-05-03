Local Football Fixtures For Weekend May 6/7
By Richard Beale….
Here is the last round of League matches, though there are still plenty to play for and most of the matches marked **** are what I consider are the most important matches.
ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-30pm, unless stated.
SL = Super League, L1 =League 1.
|Sat May 6
|Yenicamı AK
|SL
|Gönyeli SK
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
|Sat May 6
|Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK
|SL
|Mağusa Türk Gücü
|Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çaglar Stadium
|Sat May 6
|Esentepe KKSK
|L1
|Mormeneşke GBSK****
|Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
|Sat May 6
|Düzkaya KOSK
|L1
|Yeniboğaziçi DSK****
|Catalköy Nıhat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)
|Sat May 6
|Binatlı YSK
|L1
|İncirli SK****
|Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
|Sat May 6
|Yenierenköy TSK
|L1
|Unimar Maraş GSK****
|Yenierenköy 8 Agustos Stadium
|Sat May 6
|Pera L.Gençler Birliği SK
|L1
|Lapta TBSK****
|İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
|Sat May 6
|Miracle Karşıyaka
|L1
|Girne Halk Evi
|Karşıyaka Şengül Törehan Stadium
|Sun May 7
|Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK
|SL
|Lefke
|Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium.
|Sun May 7
|Göçmenköy İYSK
|SL
|Küçuk Kaymaklı TSK****
|Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium