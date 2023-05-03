May 3, 2023

By Richard Beale….

Here is the last round of League matches, though there are still plenty to play for and most of the matches marked **** are what I consider are the most important matches.

ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-30pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1.

Sat May 6 Yenicamı AK SL Gönyeli SK Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
Sat May 6 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK SL Mağusa Türk Gücü Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çaglar Stadium
Sat May 6 Esentepe KKSK L1 Mormeneşke GBSK**** Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium
Sat May 6 Düzkaya KOSK L1 Yeniboğaziçi DSK**** Catalköy Nıhat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket)
Sat May 6 Binatlı YSK L1 İncirli SK**** Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium
Sat May 6 Yenierenköy TSK L1 Unimar Maraş GSK**** Yenierenköy 8 Agustos Stadium
Sat May 6 Pera L.Gençler Birliği SK L1 Lapta TBSK**** İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium
Sat May 6 Miracle Karşıyaka L1 Girne Halk Evi Karşıyaka Şengül Törehan Stadium
Sun May 7 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK SL Lefke Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium.
Sun May 7 Göçmenköy İYSK SL Küçuk Kaymaklı TSK**** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium
