Here is the last round of League matches, though there are still plenty to play for and most of the matches marked **** are what I consider are the most important matches.

ALL KİCK OFFS now 4-30pm, unless stated.

SL = Super League, L1 =League 1.

Sat May 6 Yenicamı AK SL Gönyeli SK Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium Sat May 6 Merit Alsancak Yeşilova SK SL Mağusa Türk Gücü Alsancak Mustafa Hidayet Çaglar Stadium Sat May 6 Esentepe KKSK L1 Mormeneşke GBSK **** Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Sat May 6 Düzkaya KOSK L1 Yeniboğaziçi DSK **** Catalköy Nıhat Bağcıer Stadium (behind old Tempo Supermarket) Sat May 6 Binatlı YSK L1 İncirli SK **** Güzelyurt Üner Berkalp Stadium Sat May 6 Yenierenköy TSK L1 Unimar Maraş GSK **** Yenierenköy 8 Agustos Stadium Sat May 6 Pera L.Gençler Birliği SK L1 Lapta TBSK **** İskele Cumhuriyet Stadium Sat May 6 Miracle Karşıyaka L1 Girne Halk Evi Karşıyaka Şengül Törehan Stadium Sun May 7 Yonpaş Dumlupınar TSK SL Lefke Famağusta Dr Fazıl Küçük Stadium. Sun May 7 Göçmenköy İYSK SL Küçuk Kaymaklı TSK **** Lefkoşa Atatürk Stadium

