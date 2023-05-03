Girne Village and Neighborhood Council Meetings in Ozanköy.

May 3, 2023

The second of the Girne Village and Neighborhood Assembly Meetings, held on 28th April, started at 19:30 in Ozanköy Square and ended at approximately 10:15.  Despite the cold weather, many citizens attended the meeting. During the meeting, which lasted about three hours, the Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, listened to the demands of the citizens. The Mayor was accompanied by Girne Municipality Council Members, Girne Municipality Administration, and municipal chiefs.

Both domestic and foreign citizens took the floor.  They expressed their complaints and demands on issues such as traffic, water, landscaping, recycling and construction. At the beginning of the meeting, which took place in a very positive atmosphere, a gift was presented to Mr Şenkul on behalf of the people of Ozanköy.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

