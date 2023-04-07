Nesting Boxes Hung on Trees at ARUCAD

Nesting boxes were hung on the trees in the garden of ARUCAD by the students of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Plastic Arts Department The boxes were made during the Basic Ceramic Techniques course of lecturer Mümine Özdemirağ Yağ. The nesting boxes were designed to protect birds and for use as nests and were positioned to prevent them from being adversely affected by wind and excessive sunlight.

In the event held at ARUCAD Garden, Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi expressed his pride in the students. In his statement Vehbi said, “We are happy that they realize nature-friendly projects. I see that environmental awareness, which is one of the values we want to impart to students as a university, is kept alive with such beautiful projects by integrating it with art and design. I promise that we will always support this issue,” he said.

Ceramics Department lecturer Mümine Özdemirağ Yagli said that while sitting in the restaurant one day, bird sounds came from among the trees and when she looked carefully, she realized that there was no bird around and that it was an artificial sound. Explaining that she gave the bird house project to her students, Yagli said, “I realized that that day; we need birds I thought that we should support the birds to live in their own nature and I wanted to raise awareness of both our students and everyone we make our voices heard through this project.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

