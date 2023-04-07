April 7, 2023

Mümine Özdemirağ Yağlı with a nesting box

Nesting boxes were hung on the trees in the garden of ARUCAD by the students of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Plastic Arts Department  The boxes were made during the Basic Ceramic Techniques course of lecturer Mümine Özdemirağ Yağ.  The nesting boxes were designed to protect birds and for use as nests and were positioned to prevent them from being adversely affected by wind and excessive sunlight.

In the event held at ARUCAD Garden, Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi expressed his pride in the students.  In his statement Vehbi said, “We are happy that they realize nature-friendly projects. I see that environmental awareness, which is one of the values we want to impart to students as a university, is kept alive with such beautiful projects by integrating it with art and design. I promise that we will always support this issue,” he said. 

Ceramics Department lecturer Mümine Özdemirağ Yagli said that while sitting in the restaurant one day, bird sounds came from among the trees and when she looked carefully, she realized that there was no bird around and that it was an artificial sound. Explaining that she gave the bird house project to her students, Yagli said, “I realized that that day; we need birds I thought that we should support the birds to live in their own nature and I wanted to raise awareness of both our students and everyone we make our voices heard through this project.”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

TRNC Can Lead the World on Climate Change

TRNC Can Lead the World on Climate Change

April 6, 2023
Paper Pencil Making Workshop at 19 Mayis Türk Maarif College, Girne

Paper Pencil Making Workshop at 19 Mayis Türk Maarif College, Girne

March 27, 2023

You may have missed

Nesting Boxes Hung on Trees at ARUCAD

Nesting Boxes Hung on Trees at ARUCAD

April 7, 2023
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 262 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 262 has arrived

April 6, 2023
TRNC Can Lead the World on Climate Change

TRNC Can Lead the World on Climate Change

April 6, 2023
An Evening with Taliya Hafiz and her surprise guest at THE SOULIST

An Evening with Taliya Hafiz and her surprise guest at THE SOULIST

April 4, 2023
President Tatar condemns fascist EOKA terrorist group on anniversary of its establishment

President Tatar condemns fascist EOKA terrorist group on anniversary of its establishment

April 4, 2023
Trevors Tips – April Update number 2 – 2023

Trevors Tips – April Update number 2 – 2023

April 4, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: