Susie’s Quiz results for 30th March at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

We had yet another banging night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday 30th March 2023 with a great group of quizzers arriving and eager to get going

The rounds were Easy 5, Tabletop, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Letter Round which this week was Geography, Music Round, and Bump and EBP.

The results were:

1st joint Shebells & Dunne N Dusted

2nd The Foundations

3rd Geoff

4th We Are Family

And the famous LEMON went to Heres Johnny!

We send a Big Thank You to all you quizzers for joining us and also to Linda lamb and Graham Loftus for all their continued help with our quiz nights.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for the great food and service they provide.

We are here every Thursday bringing the best quiz on the island



Keep Smiling

Susie Q Xxxx

To see more pictures please go to my Facebook page

Ist Shebells 1st Dunne N Duisted 2nd The Foundations 3rd Geoff 4th We Are Family Heres Johnny with the Lemon

