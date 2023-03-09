RCKC Celebrated International Womens Day

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

It’s good to see that the Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan have been busy since I last met them and their President Ayten Kiani Benoit sent some great photos of a recent event and this is what she had to say:

“Rotary Club of Kyrenia Cosmopolitan celebrates women in all their roles, women are the pillars of society and we wish to honour and celebrate all Women. With the coordination of the President of the Rotary Club St Hilarion Ali Vudali and in Partnership with Rotary Club Kyrenia Liman and Rotary Club Nicosia Sarayonu, our club contributed towards the list of needs of the Women’s Refuge.

The goods purchased by the four clubs were handed to the coordinator of the Women’s Refuge Sibel Demirpence at the Lefkosa municipality.

The photograph above, are Rotary Club Kyrenia Cosmopolitan’s contribution towards the ‘needs list’ and our Treasurer Alpay Celebi representing our club at the Lefkosa Municipality together with Women’s Refuge Coordinator Sibel Demirpence, President of Rotary Club Kyrenia Liman Ozcan Bundak, President of Rotary Club Nicosia Sarayonu Memnune Turkan, President of Rotary Club St Hilarion Ali Vudali and Rotarian PP Gultac Ozsan.”

