SuMart’s 1st March Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail…

From Susie L Ford…

It was so nice to be able to get out and entertain once again and we had our first SuMart’s Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 1st March which was the first since the start of the New Year!

We were not overly busy for the karaoke but we had enough lovely singers to make it a great night of fun and entertainment! Well done to you all who came and sang for us!

The Seabreeze Karaoke Night food being fish and chips, mushy peas or salad was very tasty, and in my opinion, still the best on the island!

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their team for making us feel so welcome and your service was great and food so yummy!

Thank you all again for joining SuMart’s Karaoke and we look froward to seeing you again soon.!

Please do book with Claire for Wednesday Nights fish and chips together with karaoke!

Susie Q Xxxxxxxx

