March 7, 2023

Readers mail…
From Susie L Ford…

It was so nice to be able to get out and entertain once again and we had our first SuMart’s Karaoke at Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday  1st March which was the first since the start of the New Year!

We were not overly busy for the karaoke but we had enough lovely singers to make it a great night of fun and entertainment! Well done to you all who came and sang for us!

The Seabreeze Karaoke Night food being fish and chips, mushy peas or salad was very tasty, and in my opinion, still the best on the island!

Thank you to Claire and Mehmet and their team for making us feel so welcome and your service was great and food so yummy!

Thank you all again for joining SuMart’s Karaoke and we look froward to seeing you again soon.!

Please do book with Claire for Wednesday Nights fish and chips together with karaoke!

Susie Q Xxxxxxxx

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Trevors Tips – March Update 1 2023

Trevors Tips – March Update 1 2023

March 7, 2023
A GOOD WIN FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

A GOOD WIN FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

March 7, 2023

TRNC 14 Day Weather Forecast – Click Picture

You may have missed

Trevors Tips – March Update 1 2023

Trevors Tips – March Update 1 2023

March 7, 2023
Hope 4 Pets need your help with the 2023 Neutering Project

Hope 4 Pets need your help with the 2023 Neutering Project

March 7, 2023
A GOOD WIN FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

A GOOD WIN FOR ESENTEPE YOUNGSTERS

March 7, 2023
SuMart’s 1st March Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

SuMart’s 1st March Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

March 7, 2023
Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 10/11/12 March

Local Football Fixtures For Weekend 10/11/12 March

March 7, 2023
President Tatar: UN Resolution 186 is a black mark on Cyprus history

President Tatar: UN Resolution 186 is a black mark on Cyprus history

March 7, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: