Hope 4 Pets need your help with the 2023 Neutering Project

March 7, 2023

Readers mail….
From Stephanie Harrison Croft…. Hope 4 Pets…..

The 2023 Neutering Project will commence the week commencing 8th March 2023.

Unfortunately, the President’s Office will not be contributing to the Neutering Project as all funds for Animal Aid have been diverted to the Emergency Aid needed in Turkey.

We have enjoyed working with the President’s Office in the past and hope to do so again in the future. The cost to neuter a dog has risen dramatically over the last 6 months by 56%, that together with the loss of funding from the President’s Office, which means we need your help even more, so please do help us help the happy dogs that live alongside us in the communities to remain happy

Link for Paypal               Link for GoFundMe            Link for Easy Fund Raising

To donate directly to our UK bank account. BACS using sort code: 20-11-81, acc no: 23445542 Hope 4 Pets North Cyprus

To donate directly to our TRNC bank account. UBAN CT22136094310313040000000581 KUZEY KIBRIS HAYVANLAR ICIN UMUT DERNEGI CREDITWEST CATALKOY

CREDITWEST BANK LTD CATALKOY BRANCH KUZEY KIBRIS HAYVANLAR İÇİN UMUT DERNEĞİ GBP ACCOUNT NO :100131676 ….. GBP UBAN NO :CT06136094310000000100131676

