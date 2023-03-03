Dave “Dutch” Lavender RIP, the man who loved to sing!

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford….

I felt as if I needed to write about a very special person, Dave Lavender who we all knew as Dutch who passed away on Sunday 26th February 2023.

This man was truly the kindest, gentle, caring, loving man that we all called a true friend and his passion for singing was large and he sang so beautifully.

We had so many good times with Dave, together with the Abnormals and then the Mayhem groups. He was always there on karaoke and quiz nights too.

He always went out of his way to lend a helping hand with everything.

Most of us knew he was very poorly when he left Cyprus in 2022 and he finally gained his angel wings in Ireland. Dave, you will be deeply missed.

Our condolences to his son Robin, his daughters, and all of the family.

Dave your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure and you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

SUSIE Q Xxxx

