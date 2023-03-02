CyprusScene 25th February video review from the TRNC

Hello, my friends, my name is Chris Elliott and I would like to welcome you to our latest CyprusScene review from Northern Cyprus.

With the TRNC mourning for the citizens it lost in the Turkish earthquake, it has been very quiet with little news and reviews circulating so we waited a little longer before publishing our weekly update.

To hear more from our news and reviews channel, please play the video below:

As we have been making these video reviews we looked back at our YouTube video channel and were surprised and delighted at the high level of plays many of them had received so we published a review article to help promote “Chris Elliott brings CyprusScene videos” channel on YouTube to grow our viewers and subscribers.

